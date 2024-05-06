Kangana suffering from ‘mental ailment’: Congress leader Rakesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 4:55 pm IST
Mandi: Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur with BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, at Thunag in Mandi district, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mandi (HP): Criticising actor and BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut for making “personal” attacks, Congress leader Rakesh Kumar Singh on Monday said a normal person cannot make such “baseless” statements.

“Kangana is suffering from a mental ailment and making baseless statements,” Singh, who is the Congress observer for Mandi and Jogindernagar assembly segments, told reporters here.

He went on to say that BJP national president J P Nadda should “get her checked in the psychiatry department”.

Singh said that Kangana Ranaut is making controversial statements and has little knowledge of history and politics and “a normal person cannot make such statements”.

“BJP leaders should impart some knowledge of history to Kangana,” he said

Referring to an old video of Kangana in which she had reportedly said that the first Prime Minister of India was Subash Chander Bose, he said that “even a Class II student knows that Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of the country”.

“The people of Devbhoomi Himachal are feeling offended by her derogatory and personal attacks on Congress leaders,” Singh told PTI.

He alleged that Kangana had made “anti-farmer” comments during the agitation against the agri laws and she should apologise to them.

Rakesh Kumar Singh was the Congress observer in the Uttrakhand assembly polls in 2022 and coordinator for the Karnataka elections in 2023.

Singh also took a swipe at Ranaut over the Friday incident when she had mistakenly named her party colleague Tejasvi Surya while intending to target RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally.

The Congress observer said the Congress has fielded young and dynamic leader Vikramaditya Singh and appealed to the public to vote in favour of Congress.

Vikramaditya Singh, the sitting state Public Works Minister and scion of erstwhile Rampur estate, is the son of six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

