Kangana Ranaut says Modi prevented third world war, draws flak

According to Ranaut, world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials sought PM Modi's guidance in resolving conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 6th May 2024 4:07 pm IST
Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut (Photo:screengrab)

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut made another sensational claim about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in preventing the third world war. According to Ranaut, world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials sought PM Modi’s guidance in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a bid to praise PM Modi and highlight his “foreign reputation”, Ranaut claimed that he had intervened to prevent a full-scale war from breaking out, therefore, he single-handley saved the world from catastrophe.

Kangana made these claims during an election campaign in Himachal Pradesh recently. She further went on to say that this reputation of India on an international level where world leaders seek help from India. “This is the level our country has never seen before. This has happened due to PM Modi. Now do we need to think about whom to vote for?” she said.

Following the statement, Ranaut faced criticism online from netizens who began taking potshots at her.

Netizens react

Kangana’s blooper: Accuses BJP leader Tejasvi Surya of ‘hooliganism’

Earlier, Kangana became a laughing stock on social media after attempting to target an opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav. However, she inadvertently accused her BJP colleague Tejasvi Surya of “hooliganism and eating fish”.

The error was swiftly pointed out by Yadav on social media, who quipped, “Who is this lady?”.

Tags
