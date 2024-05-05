Kangana’s blooper: Accuses BJP leader Tejasvi Surya of ‘hooliganism’

In a bizarre turn of events, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, contesting as a BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, became a laughing stock on social media after she attempted to target an opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. However, she inadvertently ended up accusing her BJP colleague Tejasvi Surya of “hooliganism and eating fish”.

During a rally in Mandi, Kangana Ranaut launched a scathing attack on the opposition, specifically targeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. However, in her zeal to criticize Yadav for consuming fish during one of his election campaigns, she mentioned BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya instead of Yadav.

In the viral video, Kangana is heard saying amid cheering from audience “Inn ko khud nahi pata yai kaha aa rahi hai aur kaha jaa rahe hai, is tarah bigdhe huwe shezado ki party hai, chayai wo Rahu Gandi ho jin ko chand pa alu ugana ho, ya Tejashwi Surya ho jo apne gunda gardi karta hai Machli uchal uchal k kahta hai

This error was swiftly pointed out by Yadav on social media, who quipped, “Who is this lady?”.

The video has also come under the radar of netizens who started trolling Kangana and pointing her out “for not having proper knowledge of her party”.

In response, the Karnataka BJP has also come to Surya’s defense, denouncing Ranaut’s accusations.

Netizens reaction

