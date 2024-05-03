Watch: Galgotias University students protest against ‘urban maxwell’, they don’t know why

A protest by students from Galgotias University in Delhi has gone caught attention of the netizens. In a video widely shared on social media platforms, the students struggled to articulate the purpose of their demonstration against the Indian National Congress (INC).

The viral video shows an Aaj Tak reporter approaching the students and asking them why they are protesting. Several students were unable to provide any explanations. Some students who were seen holding placards could not even explain why they were protesting. Others tried to evade the journalist who kept asking them questions.

Some even had difficulty reading the slogans written on their placards. One student misread ‘urban naxal’ as ‘urban maxwell’. “We are protesting against urban maxwell,” he is heard saying.

The students had reportedly taken out a protest march against the remarks made by the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, regarding the ‘inheritance tax’ and Congress manifesto released ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The viral video has prompted satirical posts and sparked a heated debate on the importance of political awareness, particularly among the youth, who comprise a significant portion of eligible voters.

Netizens on social media platforms have flagged concerns about the decision of a private university to sanction and promote politically motivated protests.

Netizens react

This is how educated youth are brainwashed via WhatsApp University. Thanks to @BJP4India. pic.twitter.com/Q0m0sHL17t — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 1, 2024

#Galgotias_University were they the gems of your University?



Galgotias University students who marched to encourage and educate everyone couldn't read placards held in their own hands🤣🤣 #Irony pic.twitter.com/z7lbn4bFc1 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) May 1, 2024