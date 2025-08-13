IGNOU invites applications for 6 month course in geriatric health care

Hyderabad: To cater the the growing need for trained caregivers for the elderly population, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions for its ‘Certificate in Geriatric Health and Care (CGHC) program’ for the July 2025 session.

Offered through the ‘Open and Distance Learning (ODL)’ mode, the six-month certificate program is endorsed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which has directed all the state governments to support the initiative.

The program is designed to build capacity among 10+2 qualified individuals, as well as candidates who have passed their Class 11 and 12 with one to two years of experience in the health sector. It aims to equip learners with the necessary knowledge and skills to promote the health and care of older persons both at home and in institutional settings.

The fee for the certificate program is Rs 7,000, which includes a Rs 500 registration fee. The program runs in two sessions, in January and July.

Interested candidates can visit their official website to apply. One can email rchyderabad@ignou.ac.in, rkuba@ignou.ac.in, or cgca@ignou.ac.in for queries.

About the program

Graduates of the program will serve as a vital link between the elderly and healthcare services. They will be trained to screen for common geriatric conditions, provide basic care, refer critical cases, and promote healthy ageing practices within the community.

The curriculum includes managerial and entrepreneurial aspects, enabling learners to contribute effectively in hospitals, health care centres, long-term care facilities, and in community health environments.

Learners will receive high-quality study materials developed by experts, including 40 instructional videos created by IGNOU. Training is conducted via online and offline academic counselling sessions. Practical hands-on training will be given for eight days in designated medical colleges or hospitals, followed by a two-month skills development module in the district hospitals across the country.

Candidates working in hospitals can undergo the practical component in their own institutions as part of their on-the-job training.

Who can apply

Healthcare professionals such as nursing assistants, orderlies, general nursing and midwives (GNM), accredited social health activists (ASHA workers), community health organisers (CHO), and community volunteers are encouraged to enrol. Hospitals, non-government organisations (NGOs) and state health departments are being invited to sponsor or nominate their staff for the certificate programme.