Hyderabad orthopedic surgeon Dr Mir Jawad Zar Khan revolutionizes joint care

Hyderabad: Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan is a renowned orthopedic surgeon with expertise in joint replacement and spine surgery

He has over 25 years of clinical experience and famous for Orthopedic treatment, Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy and Spine Surgery.

Founder of Germanten Hospital

Dr. Khan is the founder and senior consultant at Germanten Hospital which is located in Attapur, Hyderabad.

His hospital offers procedures like computer-navigated joint replacements, arthroscopy and complex spine surgeries. It is renowned for its state-of-the-art technology and outstanding trauma management.

Academic and professional accomplishments

Dr. Khan has received a gold medal from Osmania University. He has refined his abilities even more by earning an M.Ch. in Orthopedics from the University of Seychelles-American Institute of Medicine.

He completed a fellowship in arthroplasty at a institute in Munich, Germany. During the fellowship, he collaborated with internationally recognized surgeons.

He performed more than 20000 successful surgeries including knee, hip and shoulder replacements. He is skilled in minimally invasive procedures, sports medicine and ACL/PCL reconstructions.

Hyderabad orthopedic surgeon participates in conferences

Dr. Khan is an active participant in international conferences and workshops and is a respected member of prominent organizations such as ISAKOS, SICOT, and the Indian Orthopedic Association.

In 2023, former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind gave him the “Champion of Change Award”.

He is actively involved in community health initiatives outside of his clinical practice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Germanten Hospital set up screening camps.

He now draws patients from all over India and abroad.