IGNOU professor attacked by Indian Army in Rajouri, one booked

"I’ve always been proud of my family’s service in the forces. But what I faced last night shook that pride," the professor expressed disbelief over the incident.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th April 2025 8:33 pm IST
The image displays an injured IGNOU professor Liyaqat Ali who was allegedly attacked by the Indian Army in Rajouri district. April 19, 2025
IGNOU professor Liyaqat Ali who was allegedly attacked by the Indian Army in Rajouri district on April 17

An Indian Army personnel has been booked by the J&K police for allegedly assaulting a professor during vehicle checks at Lam village on the LoC in Rajouri district.

Liaqat Ali, working at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), claims he was attacked by the Indian Army, resulting in head injuries on the night of April 17. According to the professor, he was returning after attending the pre-wedding ceremony of one of their relatives.

Later, Ali took to Facebook expressing shock and disbelief. “I’ve always been proud of my family’s service in the forces. But what I faced last night shook that pride. I was assaulted without question, without reason… hit on the head by those I once trusted blindly.”

“If the system wants, it can ‘encounter’ anyone—without evidence, trial or justice. The real question now is—has justice become the privilege of the uniform alone?” he added.

A video of the incident went viral, prompting the Indian Army to conduct an investigation into the matter. An FIR was registered under Sections 126(2) (dealing with crime of wrongful restraint) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) at the Nowshera police station.

