IICT Hyderabad, Bharat Petroleum to convert paddy stubble into biogas

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Hyderabad, in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Research and Development (R & D) Center, Noida, has come up with a novel initiative to ensure biomass like paddy stubble is not wasted through burning and instead convert waste into wealth.

According to the collaboration, they will install commercial-scale compressed biogas plants for the treatment of such agricultural biomass.

In its endeavor to convert waste to wealth, IICT had developed and patented a high rate biomethanation technology based on an Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR) to generate methane-rich biogas and nutrient-rich bio manure. Such a plant has already been installed at the Bowenpally vegetable yard, which has received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat.

According to an IICT release, to leverage AGR technology and generate methane-rich biogas from nutrient bio manure by treating agricultural biomass, the CSIR-IICT and BPCL R&D center, Noida, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2021 to execute a research and development project for a period of 18 months.

The release further said that, “The MoU includes the development of a pilot-scale reactor in the first phase and development of another novel digester in the second phase. Upon successful pilot reactor demonstration at IICT, the same process/product would be scaled up, validated, and deployed at BPCL R&D Centre in Noida,” the release said.

A team of officials from BPCL, R&D Centre visited CSIR-IICT in October 2021, to witness the pilot biogas plant based on AGR technology installed at IICT for the treatment of food waste generated in the campus kitchen and finalize the objectives of the proposed project.

Upon successful negotiations and the finalization of the project, a team from IICT including Dr. A. Gangagni Rao, Chief Scientist and Principal investigator of the project, and Dr. D. Shailaja, Chief Scientist and Head, Business development group visited BPCL R & D Centre on December 23, 2021, and entered into an MoU to kick start the project.

Dr. V. M. Tiwari, Director IICT said that “the teams at CSIR-IICT and BPCL R & D Centre are keenly looking forward to a fruitful product/process as an outcome. The successful execution of this project would create a paradigm shift in the biomass burning issue”.