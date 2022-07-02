IIFA Awards set to return to Abu Dhabi in 2023

Abu Dhabi: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi in February 2023.

This came just weeks after the end of the two-day IIFA Awards 2022 at Etihad Arena, which was held from June 3 to 4 after being postponed from its original May date, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The revelation came as part of a press conference on June 30, where Miral and its partners unveiled a line-up of more than 70 entertainment, sports and gaming events that will run from July 2022 to February 2023 on Yas Island.

Noreen Khan, vice president of the IIFA, who attended the conference via a video call from India, said, “The Wizcraft team and the Bollywood stars all had such a great and positive experience in the emirate the first time around.”

Khan also revealed that award-winning composer AR Rahman will be in concert at Etihad Arena on October 29.

An extensive line-up of events awaits with the return of @ADShowdownWeek, National Basketball Association (@NBA) pre-season games at @etihadarena_ae, and an incredible performance by Academy Award-winning composer @arrahman as part of Diwali celebrations #InAbuDhabi. — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) June 30, 2022

With Eid Al Adha approaching, it was also announced that this year visitors will be able to watch the nightly fireworks at Yas Bay Waterfront from July 9 to July 12.

The first IIFA Awards were presented in 2000 at The Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom. From then onwards, the awards have been held at different locations around the world signifying the international success of Bollywood.