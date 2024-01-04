IInvenTiv 2024: India’s largest R&D fair to be held at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The second edition of ‘IInvenTiv’, the country’s largest Research and Development (R&D) innovation fair, will be hosted by IIT Hyderabad on January 19 and 20, 2024, the institute said in a press release.

IInvenTiv 2024 is the second iteration of the flagship programme of ministry of education, following the success of the first inaugural fair at IIT (Delhi) in 2023.

Mark your calendars for 19th and 20th January, as IInvenTiv 2024 brings together the brightest minds from premier institutions to ignite a revolution in innovation across diverse domains like Affordable Healthcare, Agriculture & Food Processing, Defense & Space, Industry 4.0, and… pic.twitter.com/EbcclvEq0D — IInvenTiv-2024 (@iinventivIIT) January 3, 2024

This event will bring together 23 IITs and other leading educational institutions, including NITs, IISERs, IISc Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering colleges to showcase affordable healthcare, agriculture & food processing, defence & space, Industry 4.0, and sustainable technologies.

Around 2,000 companies are expected to participate, to help turn groundbreaking ideas into practical applications, IIT-H said in a press release.