IIT aspirant found dead in Hyderabad, cops suspect suicide

The boy was a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. He had recently appeared for IIT JEE exam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th February 2024 1:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student allegedly died by suicide at a private residential IIT coaching institute here on Saturday, police said.

The student, undergoing coaching for IIT long term at the institute, was found hanging from the fan in the hostel room by other students, who informed the principal, they said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The boy was a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Madhapur police station said.

The boy had recently appeared for IIT JEE exam. He checked the key of the exam and felt that he might have scored poor marks and was upset and it seems to be the reason for him to resort to the extreme step, they said based on preliminary investigation citing his friends and college management.

Further investigation was on.

