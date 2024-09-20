IIT Hyderabad faculty among top 2 pc of scientists in the world

Hyderabad: 23 faculty members working with the Indian Institute of Technology – Hyderabad (IIT_H) have made it to the list in the top 2% of the world’s leading scientists, according to a ranking released by Stanford University (SU) and Dutch academic publishing company, Elsevier.

The rankings are prepared by measuring the quality of research, to identify the leading scientific scholars of the world. The ranking comprises standardised data on citations, h-index, and a wide range of bibliometric indicators.

The rankings were prepared in two categories, one for career-long research, in which 11 faculties from IIT-H were included and the other list, for research journals published in the year 2023, which included 23 faculties from the institution.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of the institution congratulated the University’s scholars in achieving this feat.

IIT Hyderabad, established in 2008, now has over 320 full-time faculty, and over 5,350 students, and supports strong research efforts with over Rs 1250 crore of research and development funding, 10,600 publications and attaining over 320 patents. The premier science institute in Hyderabad also houses nearly 200 startups that have generated over a thousand jobs.