IIT Hyderabad achieves 12th rank in NIRF 2024; UoH, OU in list

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has achieved a notable advancement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, securing the 12th position in the overall category. This marks an improvement from its previous rankings of 14 in both 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, IITH ranks third among the top 10 innovation institutions, 15th among the top 50 research institutions, and eighth in the top 100 engineering colleges in India.

In the same overall category, the University of Hyderabad and Osmania University ranked 25th and 70th, respectively.

Other institutions from Telangana include the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT), which placed 74th in the top 100 universities, and Osmania University, which is positioned 43rd and ranks sixth among state public universities.

The University of Hyderabad also maintained a strong performance, being ranked 17th in the top 100 universities, 28th in research, and 70th in engineering colleges.

However, no institutions from Telangana were listed among the top 100 colleges or in the categories of open universities and skill universities.

In the management category, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education ranked 39th, the Institute of Management Technology at 97th, and the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT Warangal), secured the 100th spot.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research was ranked second in pharmacy, while NALSAR University of Law and ICFAI Law School ranked third and 36th, respectively, in law colleges.

Other notable mentions include Osmania Medical College and Army Dental College among the top institutions in their respective categories.

IIT Madras tops list

The NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings for 2024 were released on August 12, 2024, marking the ninth edition of this important evaluation of higher education institutions in India.

This year, IIT Madras has once again claimed the top position in the overall category, demonstrating its consistent excellence in education and research.

Following closely behind are IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay, both of which have also maintained strong reputations in the academic community.