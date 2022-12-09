IIT Hyderabad placements: 508 job offers to 474 students in Phase I

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has bagged 508 offers in this year’s placement season which was held between December 1 and 7, 2022.



This year, a total of 144 companies made offers during Phase I of campus placements. Despite IT layoffs across the globe, the institute managed to earn 54 international offers, which is higher than the number of offers made last year (which was 46).



Japan and Taiwan were the main countries that hired students from IIT Hyderabad this year like last year. A total of 13 international companies have registered to date, compared to about 12 international companies in Phases I and II of last year (2021-22).

Also Read IIIT Hyderabad to host 2nd Annual Conference on 17 Dec

Major sectors that were hiring this year include core engineering, IT/ software, finance and consulting. This year’s highest package is Rs 63.78 lakh, and the average package is Rs 19.49 lakh as of date for the ongoing Phase I placements. The company Blend 360 has released the highest number of offers.

This was also the first graduating batch of BTech in the AI department and the batch saw an 82 percent placement within the first week of the placement process.



Additionally, the number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.

The placement season started on a positive note, with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year. Phase II of placements is now scheduled for January 2023.