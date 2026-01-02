IIT Hyderabad student bags Rs 2.5 crore campus job offer

Hyderabad: In a record-breaking achievement, a student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) has landed a job package worth Rs 2.5 crore per annum during the latest campus placements.

Netherlands based firm makes offer

The offer was made by a Netherlands-based trading firm, Optiver, to Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year B.Tech student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Edward, aged 21, has now become the highest-paid student in IIT Hyderabad’s history since its inception. He had earlier completed a two-month internship with the same company, following which he received a pre-placement offer based on his performance. He is set to join the firm officially in July this year.

IIT Hyderabad officials also revealed that another student from the Computer Science department received a job offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum as part of the ongoing placement season.

The institute’s previous highest offer record was around Rs 1 crore, made in 2017.

Edward’s background

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Edward pursued his education from grade 7 through intermediate in Bengaluru. He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1,100 in JEE Main and 558 in JEE Advanced in 2022, earning him admission to IIT Hyderabad. In November last year, he achieved a 99.96 percentile score in the Common Admission Test (CAT).

In addition to his academic excellence, Edward received a scholarship from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in 2021 and was a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) fellow at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).