IIT Hyderabad student bags Rs 2.5 crore campus job offer

Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year Computer Science student at IIT Hyderabad, bags a Rs 2.5 crore offer from Netherlands-based trading firm Optiver during campus placements.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 2:02 pm IST|   Updated: 2nd January 2026 2:27 pm IST
IIT Hyderabad student bags Rs 2.5 crore campus job offer
IIT Hyderabad student Edward Nathan Verghese bags Rs 2.5 crore campus job offer.

Hyderabad: In a record-breaking achievement, a student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) has landed a job package worth Rs 2.5 crore per annum during the latest campus placements.

Advertisement

Netherlands based firm makes offer

The offer was made by a Netherlands-based trading firm, Optiver, to Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year B.Tech student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Edward, aged 21, has now become the highest-paid student in IIT Hyderabad’s history since its inception. He had earlier completed a two-month internship with the same company, following which he received a pre-placement offer based on his performance. He is set to join the firm officially in July this year.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

IIT Hyderabad officials also revealed that another student from the Computer Science department received a job offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum as part of the ongoing placement season.

The institute’s previous highest offer record was around Rs 1 crore, made in 2017.

Edward’s background

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Edward pursued his education from grade 7 through intermediate in Bengaluru. He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1,100 in JEE Main and 558 in JEE Advanced in 2022, earning him admission to IIT Hyderabad. In November last year, he achieved a 99.96 percentile score in the Common Admission Test (CAT).

Memory Khan Seminar

In addition to his academic excellence, Edward received a scholarship from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in 2021 and was a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) fellow at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 2:02 pm IST|   Updated: 2nd January 2026 2:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button