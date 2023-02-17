IIT Hyderabad to hold techno-cultural fest from Feb 17-19

Hyderabad: Elan & ηVision, the annual techno-cultural fest of IIT Hyderabad, is going to be held at their campus from February 17 to 19.

With the Greenko group selected as the title sponsor for the event, several competitions and workshops will be taking the limelight in the event with prices worth Rs 7 lakhs arranged for the winners of the competition.

The 14th edition of this 3-day grandeur celebrates the notion of mystic powers and magic and promises to leave you enchanted with the theme, ‘Secrets of Valenrow’.

The event which is going to be filled with several artists, gracing the fest with their enthralling performances, will also have a social cause theme for this year ‘Ikshana – Save Animals’.

Elan & ηVision 2023 will also showcase performances by Anand Bhaskar Collective, an Indian Indie band also known as ‘ABC’ or ‘The Collective’ on the first day of the fest (17th February).

The band is known for their power-packed performances with music featuring an eclectic blend of Indian Classical elements and a dominant Alternative Rock Sound.

Singer and composer Gajendra Verma will additionally be setting the stage ablaze with his voice with his iconic song ‘Tera Ghata’.

Aashish Solanki, the winner of Comicstaan season 3 is all set to send the audience into fits of laughter with his amazing comedic timing.

The last day of the fest (19th February), is going to feature India’s most followed and the first person to play at Tomorrowland, DJ Shaan with energetic and electrifying remixes of the music and give a blast to the EDM Night.

Lauding the efforts of the fest Elan & ηVision, director, IITH, Prof B S Murty said, “It’s wonderful to see that the annual fest at IITH, Elan & ηVision, has been gaining increasing recognition and participation year after year.”

“As we gear up for another edition of this fest, I would like to extend my warmest wishes to the dedicated team who work tirelessly to make this event a reality, and provide a memorable experience for all participants while promoting the spirit of creativity, inventing, and innovation,” the director added.

Overall Head, Elan & ηVision, Swapnish Sahara said, “We are thrilled to announce the 14th edition of the largest techno-cultural fest of Telangana. This year’s fest is set to be the biggest and best yet, taking place over three incredible days from February 17th to 19th.”

“Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of something truly special. Whether you’re interested in technology, culture, music, or entertainment, this fest has it all. Immerse yourself in the best of what Elan & ηVision has to offer and be entertained, inspired, and educated. Register now to secure your spot and mark your calendars to be a part of this memorable celebration. Looking forward to seeing you all at the fest,” she added.