Ileana D’Cruz banned in Tamil industry: Reports

Hyderabad: Ileana D’Cruz is touted as one of the few actors who are bold and beautiful actresses we have in the Indian film industry today. She has been a part of Indian cinema for around 17years now. She made her silver screen debut with the Telugu film Devadasu in 2006 and in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu‘s Barfi.

According to latest reports, Ileana has been banned from Tamil industry. Yes, you read that right. As per various Tamil news portals, it all began after a complaint was filed against her by a Tamil producer who claimed D’Cruz took an advance payment for a film but then failed to appear for the shoot. This resulted in financial losses for the producer and, eventually, a ban on Ileana appearing in Tamil films as of now.

However, an official word from the actress and her team is still awaited.

Her last Tamil film, ‘Nanban,’ was released in 2012 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Her performance in the film was critically acclaimed.

Speaking about her professional front, Ileana is back with a bang after a brief break. She recently wrapped production on ‘Unfair & Lovely,’ an upcoming Indian Hindi-language social comedy film about India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Randeep Hooda plays male lead in the movie.



