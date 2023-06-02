Ileana shares first glimpse of bf since pregnancy announcement

Going by her pictures, Ileana is currently on holiday in an undisclosed location.

Ileana shares first glimpse of bf since pregnancy announcement
Ileana D'Cruz (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, has shared a picture with a man, whom one may tag as her boyfriend from her babymoon.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of snaps from her babymoon. One picture even gives a glimpse of a mystery man’s hand without revealing anything about him. In the same image, she also showcased a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger.

Without revealing their faces in the picture, she wrote: “My idea of romance – clearly can’t let him eat in peace.”

It was in April when Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.

