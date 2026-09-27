‘Illegal detention’ by Assam Police ends: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka

Guwahati: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday, September 27, evening said the “illegal detention” of him and other volunteers by the Assam Police has “finally ended”.

He made the remarks in a post on X after being released along with the other detainees.

“The illegal detention by Assam Police has finally ended. We have asked Police to go and drop us from where we were picked up illegally in the first place,” Ranka said.

The illegal detention by Assam Police has finally ended.



We have asked Police to go and drop us from where we were picked up illegally in the first place 😎.



I will address the Press at Chaudhary Tila, Opp Secretariat, from where we were picked up.



Jai Ai Akom! — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 27, 2026

The CJP leader added that he will share further details on the detention at the Chowdhury Tilla, situated opposite the state secretariat in Dispur area, from where they were picked up.

Ranka, along with over 40 CJP volunteers, were picked up by the police from opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury’s residence at the Chowdhury Tilla earlier in the day, ahead of a meeting.