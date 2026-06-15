Illegal liquor seized at dhaba in Siddipet, 18 booked

The 45-year-old dhaba owner, Arravelli Ravi, and 17 customers have been booked.

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Bottles of alcohol arranged in a semi-circle with some in cardboard boxes on the ground.

Hyderabad: Police seized 55.7 litres of illegally stored liquor from a dhaba in Pragnapur village in Siddipet on Monday. June 15.

Acting on credible information, a joint team from the Task Force and Gajwel Police raided JR Family Dhaba and found the liquor in storage.

The 45-year-old dhaba owner, Arravelli Ravi, and 17 customers have been booked.

Subhan Bakery

Citizens should report illegal activities in their localities. Dial 100 or contact the Task Force helpline at 8712667447. Identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

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