Illegal liquor worth Rs 14.5 lakh seized in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths conducted raids across multiple places in Ranga Reddy district and seized 360 illegal liquor bottles (non-duty paid liquor) worth Rs 14.50 lakh.

The liquor was being smuggled into Telangana from Goa, Haryana and other states, available at a cheaper price.

After smuggling into Hyderabad, the mafia sold the liquor at a premium price.

A day earlier, officials seized 585 bottles of illegal liquor worth Rs. 21.80 lakh through raids at different places in Hyderabad.