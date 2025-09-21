Illegal liquor worth Rs 14.5 lakh seized in Ranga Reddy

The liquor was being smuggled into Telangana from Goa, Haryana and other states, available at a cheaper price.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2025 4:38 pm IST
illegal liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths conducted raids across multiple places in Ranga Reddy district and seized 360 illegal liquor bottles (non-duty paid liquor) worth Rs 14.50 lakh.

The liquor was being smuggled into Telangana from Goa, Haryana and other states, available at a cheaper price.

After smuggling into Hyderabad, the mafia sold the liquor at a premium price.

Memory Khan Seminar

A day earlier, officials seized 585 bottles of illegal liquor worth Rs. 21.80 lakh through raids at different places in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2025 4:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button