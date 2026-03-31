Illegal LPG refill stations busted in Telangana, 175 cylinders seized

Hyderabad: In the last four days, the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department busted two illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling units and seized 175 cylinders.

On March 30, officials from Warangal unit inspected a kirana shop in Parkal town of Hanumakonda district and seized two refilling instruments and 58 cylinders, including domestic, commercial and unbranded small ones. LPG was illegally refilled into small cylinders and sold at Rs 170 per kilogram, the Vigilance Department said.

A case was booked under the Essential Commodities (EC) Act.

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On March 28, one person was arrested during a surprise raid at Metro Hills Colony in Gagan Pahad area of Shamshabad for illegally refilling domestic and commercial gas into small 5-kg cylinders and selling them at a higher price.

Officials also seized nine full and 13 empty domestic cylinders, five full and two empty commercial cylinders and seven full and 81 empty 5-kg cylinders.

Weighing machines, refilling pipes and sealing machines were also seized, and all material, along with the accused, were handed over to the RGIA police station for criminal proceedings.