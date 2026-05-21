Illinois makes Italian Beef sandwich from ‘The Bear’ its official state sandwich

Los Angeles: The Italian Beef sandwich, made famous globally by hit culinary dramedy “The Bear”, has been recognised as the official state sandwich of Illinois.

According to Variety, the resolution was passed in Springfield on Wednesday, with Corey Hendrix, the Chicago native who plays Gary “Sweeps” Woods in the series, attending the ceremony.

“‘The Bear’ brought international attention to one of the great culinary creations of the American Midwest and a defining symbol of Illinois’ vibrant food culture,” the resolution reads.

It also credits the show for offering “a powerful and authentic portrayal of Chicago’s food culture, its immigrant working-class roots, and the spirit of resilience, creativity, and excellence that defines the people of Illinois,” while introducing the sandwich “to new generations of fans across the globe.”

The resolution traced the origins of the Italian Beef sandwich to the working-class Italian immigrant communities of Chicago in the early 20th century, calling it an “ambassador of Illinois culture far beyond the state’s borders.”

The sandwich is central to “The Bear”, which follows an award-winning chef, Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to manage his late brother’s Italian Beef sandwich shop, and its eventual evolution into a fine-dining restaurant.

The Emmy-winning series is set to conclude with its fifth and final season, which will premiere with all eight episodes on FX and Hulu on June 25. In India, the show streams on JioHotstar.

Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” debuted in 2022 and has steadily built a loyal global fanbase.

The ensemble cast includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with recurring players Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis.