‘I’m also Sanatani, we should respect other’s religion’: Kejriwal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2023 8:38 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, while commenting on Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma that sparked a widespread controversy, said “we should respect other’s religion”. 

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while speaking at an event on Saturday, said: “Sanatan Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue, and corona.” 

Also Read
Ayodhya seer threatens to ‘behead’ U Stalin over Sanatan remark

Reacting to the remarks, the Delhi Chief Minister said: “I am also from Sanatan Dharma. There will be many from Sanatan Dharma. We should respect each other. Insulting other religions is not a good thing.”

MS Education Academy

Kejriwal also made it clear that he did not like Udhayanidhi’s comment on Sanatan Dharma. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2023 8:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button