‘I’m in love with you,’ says Samantha to Naga Chaitanya in viral video

Hyderabad: The love story of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, once a power couple in the South Indian film industry, continues to captivate fans even after their separation. Their adorable moments together, both on-screen and off-screen, have left an indelible mark on the hearts of their admirers.

And now, an old video of the ex-couple is grabbing a lot of attention online.

In the clip, Samantha and Chay can be seen playing a game. While Samantha was supposed to put on headphones while blasting music, she had to guess what Naga Chaitanya was saying, just on the basis of his lip movements. The clip starts with Samantha Ruth Prabhu excitedly sharing, “We are going to play a game where I have to guess what he is saying.” As soon as Samantha wore headphones, she said while grooving, “Some English song huh?”

Naga Chaitanya said laughing, “Cheating. You can hear me.” Samantha requests someone to increase the volume, “Ah! Okay,” she briefly reacts. The actor begins the game with the first sentence, “You’re not looking good…Okay, you can’t hear me good.” Samantha asks Naga, “Say?” Naga Chaitanya states, “Na Family Joliki Ravodhu”. However, Samantha guessed it, “I’m in love with you.” This left Naga blushing.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu must have parted ways but their films are widely enjoyed by the audience to date. Recently, the former couple’s 2014 movie Manam was re-released in theatres. Among others, Naga Chaitanya also visited a theatre to watch the film again with the director Vikram K Kumar.

A video from the theatre has also surfaced on social media in which Naga Chaitanya can be seen blushing while watching his love-making scene with Samantha on screen. Not just this, the actor can also be seen asking fans to calm down as they cheer during Chay and Samantha’s romantic scene.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dated for a few years and then got married in 2017. However, the two announced their separation in October 2021, after four years of their marriage.