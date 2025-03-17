IMA calls for stringent measures against quackery in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association Telangana on Sunday, March 16 urged the state government to form stringent measures against quackery in the state.

Several doctors from the state have rejected the idea of integrating quacks into into the paramedical system, arguing that it would legitimise unsafe treatment. At a discussion organised by the IMA Telangana, doctors urged the Telangana government to bring in a policy to phase out quackery.

Addressing a gathering at the IMA Telangana office in Koti, vice-chairman of the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) Dr G Srinivas said, “412 cases had been filed against individuals practicing medicine without proper qualifications.”

Also Read Telangana Medical Council cracks down on quacks, 12 booked

He warned that many of them had been indiscriminately prescribing antibiotics, leading to severe health complications, including organ failures.

The shortage of trained doctors in rural areas was another concern that came up for deliberation.

Dr Ramesh from Jana Vignana Vedika pointed out that over half of mandal PHCs in the state lacked medical staff, which leaves people with no choice but to seek treatment from unqualified practitioners.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the issue, advisor to Telangana government, Professor Kodandaram said that while quackery cannot be eliminated immediately, a regulatory system is necessary to control it. He suggested that a health commission should be set up in Telangana to address such issues.

Public health experts and advocacy groups supported the demand for a health commission in Telangana. However, they insisted it should focus on enforcement rather than on accommodation.