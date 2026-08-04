Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has once again caught everyone’s attention on social media. Months after her highly publicised divorce, Sannia has shared a dreamy bridal video that has left fans wondering if she has tied the knot again.

Dressed as a bride, Sannia looked radiant in the montage as she wrote, “A new chapter… Alhumdu’lillah,” without revealing any further details.

Her cryptic announcement soon attracted congratulatory messages, including one from actor Feroze Khan’s former wife, Aliza Sultan. Taking to the comments section, Aliza wrote, “Ma sha Allah congratulations,” along with three red heart emojis.

The warm exchange between the two women has now gone viral, with many interpreting the bridal look and Aliza’s message as confirmation of Sannia’s second marriage. However, Sannia has neither introduced a partner nor officially confirmed that she has remarried. The post could also be connected to a bridal campaign or photoshoot.

Sannia married Imad Wasim in 2019, and the former couple shares three children. They confirmed their divorce in December 2025 after six years of marriage. Imad later announced his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja in February 2026.

For now, the real meaning behind Sannia’s “new chapter” remains a mystery, but Aliza Sultan’s congratulatory message has certainly made the speculation stronger.