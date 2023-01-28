Image of garbage on Vande Bharat Express evokes reactions on Twitter

An image of rubbish on the floor of a Vande Bharat Express railway carriage has gone viral on social media.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph on Twitter and said “We, The People”, where a worker holding a broom is seen clearing trash like empty water bottles, plastic bags, and paper scattered on the floor of the train.

“We The People.”



Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

The post drew many reactions on Twitter. “Sir, in our country people don’t know their duty but surely know their right. Instead people should start steps towards there self contribution for cleanliness,” a user wrote.

Several condemned the littering inside the express train.

Reactions

Honestly, we don't deserve it — Yagnesh Puri (@YagneshPuri) January 28, 2023

India ke log koi luxury deserve nahi krte, bas hindu muslim, kon kya kapda phna kon se gane me kya nam use hua bas yhi krna janenge — Sourabh_Chhattisgarhiya (@Sourabh0526) January 28, 2023

Unless we understand responsibility nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep nation healthy. — abhi (@abhi4al) January 28, 2023

Sir, in our country people don't know there duty but surely knew there right.



Instead people should start steps towards there self contribution for cleanliness.#cleanlinesscampaign — Yogendra Singh (@Montoo70) January 28, 2023

No matter which train it is, all these are normal — Rakesh (@Rakesh89303613) January 28, 2023

The Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18, is an Indian Railways semi-high-speed, electric multiple-unit train. The government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai developed and produced it.

The train service was renamed the Vande Bharat Express on January 27, 2019, to honour the fact that the train was wholly made in India and could travel lengths ranging from 500 to 750 kilometres.

It was created with the goal of low-cost maintenance and cost-cutting in mind. It became live on February 15, 2019.