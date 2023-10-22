Image Showcase: First flight test of Gaganyaan Mission

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 1:51 pm IST
Sriharikota: ISRO's TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sriharikota: ISRO’s TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sriharikota: ISRO’s TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sriharikota: ISRO’s TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sriharikota: ISRO’s TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sriharikota: ISRO’s TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sriharikota: ISRO rocket carrying TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan, leaves a trail of smoke after its lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Sriharikota: Crew module of ISRO’s TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan descends using parachutes before splashing down onto Bay of Bengal after successfully separating from the launch vehicle, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 1:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button