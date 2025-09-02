Imam booked for hoisting Islamic flag higher than tricolour in UP

Kaushambi: Police have registered a case against a 37-year-old imam of a mosque here for allegedly hoisting an Islamic flag higher than the national flag, an officer said on Tuesday.

Chail Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said the incident was reported on August 31 in the Sandipan Ghat Police Station area.

Muratganj outpost in-charge, Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh, noticed during a patrol that an Islamic flag had been hoisted higher than the tricolour on top of a minaret of a mosque in Muratganj town.

He said the act “diminished the dignity and honour of the national flag.”

The Islamic flag was removed immediately.

Based on a written complaint by the outpost in-charge, police registered a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, against Imam Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Chikwan Ka Purwa, Kasia, in Kaushambi district.