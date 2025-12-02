Imam uses mosque’s loud speaker to alert sinking car, saves 7 lives

An Imam from Assam’s Sribhumi district saved seven lives with his quick thinking on Tuesday, December 2, after he found that a car had fallen into a reservoir and alerted others through the mosque’s loudspeaker.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Nilambazar area when the car skidded off a National Highway at around 4:00 am. Hearing a loud crash, Abdul Basit rushed outside to find a sinking car with all doors and windows locked.

Realising he would need more help, Basit called out through the mosque’s speaker after which locals rushed to the spot and were able to pull the passengers out safely.