Imam’s son becomes pilot with Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam support

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for the Siasat family and the community, the son of an Imam, Mohammed Yaar Alam, has successfully completed his pilot training with the support of Siasat Daily and Faiz-e-Aam Trust.

A felicitation ceremony was held at the Siasat office where his father, Maulana Mohammed Shahriyar, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Editor of Siasat Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftikhar Hussain and News Editor Mr. Amer Ali Khan. He described them as true assets of the community, always striving for the educational and economic upliftment of underprivileged students and families.

This marks another milestone for Siasat, which has now helped two Muslim pilots achieve their dreams. Earlier, the newspaper had played a key role in helping Salva Fatima become a pilot.

Sharing this news Amer Ali Khan write on X, “Siasat adds another feather to its cap as a mosque Imam’s son, Mohammed Yaar Alam, achieves his dream of becoming a pilot with the support of Siasat & Faiz-e-Aam Trust. Wearing his pilot uniform, Yaar Alam with family meet Editor Zahid Ali Khan, Iftequar Hussain sb and me.”

Siasat adds another feather to its cap as a mosque Imam’s son, Mohammed Yaar Alam, achieves his dream of becoming a pilot with the support of Siasat & Faiz-e-Aam Trust. Wearing his pilot uniform, Yaar Alam with family meet Editor Zahid Ali Khan, Iftequar Hussain sb and myself. pic.twitter.com/NsESrJmE9d — Amer Ali Khan (@AmerAliKhan_INC) October 6, 2025

With the help of Ahmed Nawaz Khan, a close associate of Zahid Ali Khan, and contributions from a few Siasat readers, Mohammed Yaar Alam underwent 14 months of intensive pilot training at Chimes Aviation Academy. He completed 200 flying hours, including 185 hours on single-engine and 15 hours on multi-engine aircrafts, flying solo for 126 hours, a rare distinction for trainees.

He trained on Cessna 172 Skyhawk (single-engine) and Diamond DA42 Twin star (multi-engine) aircrafts and is now a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) holder.

Mohammed Yaar Alam shared that he plans to pursue a Type Rating course in Thailand or London, which is mandatory for employment as a pilot. The 50-day program costs around Rs.17 lakh, and Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust have assured him of support.

He said emotionally, “Siasat turned my dream of becoming a pilot into reality. I will always pray for the Siasat family for their generosity and vision.”

Maulana Shahryar prayed for their long life, safety, and continued service to the community, saying, “They have always extended generous support to orphans, widows, and poor students. Because of their guidance, thousands of youth have become doctors, engineers, and professionals.”

During the felicitation, Zahid Ali Khan, Amer Ali Khan, and Iftikhar Hussain congratulated him and spoke to Ahmed Nawaz Khan in Dubai over a video call. Dr. Sabir Ali Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, and Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed were also present.

The event concluded with Maulana Shahryar’s heartfelt prayers for the entire Siasat family, asking Almighty Allah to protect them from all harm and bless them with long life, success, and continued service to the community.