Hyderabad: Movie lovers in Hyderabad finally have a reason to celebrate. After waiting for more than a decade, the city is set to welcome a new IMAX screen through the upcoming AMB Classic multiplex at RTC Cross Roads.

The project is being developed by AMB Cinemas in partnership with Asian Cinemas and leading Telugu film personalities, including Mahesh Babu. The new venue is expected to bring back the premium large-screen experience that Hyderabad has missed since the closure of the old IMAX theatre.

AMB Classic IMAX

According to reports, the iconic Sudarshan 70 MM theatre at RTC Cross Roads is being transformed into a licensed IMAX with Laser auditorium. The upcoming screen is expected to become India’s second-largest IMAX screen, offering a world-class movie experience with advanced projection technology, crystal-clear visuals, and immersive sound.

The project has already created excitement among cinema fans across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad is one of India’s biggest film hubs, producing several blockbuster Telugu films every year. Despite its strong cinema culture, the city has been without an IMAX screen since 2015.

With the return of IMAX, audiences will once again be able to enjoy large-format films as they were meant to be experienced. The development is especially significant for movie enthusiasts who have been demanding a premium theatrical experience for years.

The new auditorium will feature IMAX with Laser technology, known for its 4K projection, enhanced brightness, deeper contrast, and powerful sound quality. This format is considered one of the best cinema experiences available worldwide.

Industry reports suggest that Hyderabad’s first new IMAX location could open before the end of 2026.

Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Release in IMAX Hyderabad?

One of the biggest attractions could be the release of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is being shot using IMAX-certified cameras, and plans are reportedly being aligned to ensure Hyderabad audiences can experience it on the city’s new IMAX screen.