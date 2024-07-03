IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall in July; Hyderabad sees excess rains so far

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-normal rainfall in July, and so far, Hyderabad has witnessed excess rains.

On Tuesday, the weather department stated, “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab today. Thus, it covered the entire country on July 2, 2024, against the normal date of July 8 (six days before the usual date of covering the entire country).”

The monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, two and six days earlier than usual.

Rainfall in Hyderabad in June

Last month, although the city received excess rainfall, Ameerpet, Maredpally, and Golkonda received normal rainfall.

On the other hand, Nampally, Khairatabad, and Charminar received large excess rainfall.

On average, Hyderabad received 154.6 mm of rains in June against the normal of 111.4 mm, which is a deviation of 39 percent.

The highest deviation, i.e., 91 percent, was witnessed in Nampally. The mandal received 217.8 mm against the normal of 114.2 mm.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts three days of rains

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that Hyderabad will receive rainfall or thundershowers on July 4, 5, and 6.

It has also forecasted sustained surface winds up to 30-40 kmph during the three days in Hyderabad’s zones, viz., Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Seri Lingampally.

Though no heavy rain is predicted for Hyderabad, IMD forecasted above-normal rainfall in July.