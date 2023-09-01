IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad as monsoon expected to revive

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness rainfall in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department has forecasted a revival of the monsoon in September.

Additionally, the IMD in Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana from September 2 to 5, 2023. The department has also issued a yellow alert for the state.

Regarding Hyderabad’s weather, the department has forecasted moderate rainfall or thundershowers in parts of the city. It also mentioned that the city will experience hazy weather during the morning hours.

Although Hyderabad is likely to witness rainfall starting tomorrow, the department has issued a yellow alert for the city on September 4.

El Nino impact

Currently, Hyderabad is experiencing a relatively high temperature due to very low rainfall in August. After excessive rainfall in July, the southwest monsoon played truant for most of August due to El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and unfavorable Indian Ocean Dipole conditions.

Addressing a press conference virtually about rainfall in India, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the development of El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean was the most important factor behind the deficient rainfall activity in August.

However, the Indian Ocean Dipole—the difference in sea surface temperature between the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal—has started turning positive, which could counter the El Nino impact, Mohapatra said.

Deficit rainfall in entire India

With a 36 percent deficit, India recorded the driest August since 1901. August usually receives 254.9 mm of rainfall, accounting for around 30 percent of the precipitation during the monsoon season. The actual rainfall recorded in August was 162.7 mm.

According to IMD data, India recorded a rainfall deficit of 25 percent in August 2005, 24.6 percent in 1965, 24.4 percent in 1920, 24.1 percent in 2009, and a 24 percent deficit in 1913.

Also Read Top 10 tallest buildings in Hyderabad to come up in these localities

TSDPS also forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the state will receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places till Saturday.

Hyderabad will also witness light rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places till September 2, 2023.

As per TSDPS, yesterday in Telangana, the Siddipet district received the highest rainfall, measuring 40.3 mm. However, Hyderabad received no rainfall yesterday.