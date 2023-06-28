IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in the city and issued a yellow alert.

As per the weather department, all six zones of Hyderabad, namely Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will experience a generally cloudy sky. Additionally, the department forecasted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in the city. This weather pattern is expected to persist until July 1, 2023.

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 47.5 mm was recorded in Adilabad Rural. In Hyderabad, Charminar witnessed the maximum rainfall of 5.5 mm, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Yesterday, Hyderabad and several districts in the state experienced a decline in temperatures. The maximum temperature dropped below 35 degrees Celsius in most districts and even fell below 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In Hyderabad, the maximum and minimum temperatures reached 29.8 degrees and 23.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The TSDPS also forecasted light rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places across Hyderabad over the next three days.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.