IMD forecasts thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 17 to 21

Maximum temperatures will rise by two to three degrees Celsius during the same time over Rayalaseema region in southern Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th April 2025 1:27 pm IST
Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for five days from April 17 to 21 in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

“Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” said the Met Department in a press release.

Further, it noted that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius from Thursday to Sunday over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP.

Maximum temperatures will rise by two to three degrees Celsius during the same time over Rayalaseema region in southern Andhra Pradesh.

The weather department said no major change is expected in temperatures from April 21 to 23 across the state.

