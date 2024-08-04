IMD Hyderabad extends rainfall, thundershower forecasts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has extended its forecast for rainfall and thundershowers in the city until August 7.

However, the weather department has not issued any heavy rainfall warnings for any districts of Telangana.

IMD Hyderabad predicts moderate rainfall

According to the weather department, the city is likely to experience light rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by sustained surface winds today and tomorrow.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, however, the city is expected to receive moderate rainfall or thundershowers.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in the Jagtial district, which received 16.5 mm of rain.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall was observed in Bandlaguda, which received one mm.

Also Read Health advisory issued as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall

Normal rains so far in southwest monsoon

During the current southwest monsoon, Hyderabad has received normal rains. To date, the city has received 294.7 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal of 295.9 mm.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall received by the entire state is in excess, with 473.3 mm recorded against the normal of 378 mm, which is a deviation of 25 percent.

It remains to be seen whether the rainfall predicted by IMD Hyderabad in the coming days will increase the downpours received by the city beyond the normal level.