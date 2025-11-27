IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains in Telangana for two days

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for two days for various districts of Telangana.

Rains in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Commuters wade through waterlogged streets following heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in various districts of Telangana for two days.

As per the forecasts, the state will witness heavy rains on Sunday, November 30 and Monday, December 1.

Yellow alert issued

Due to the expected heavy rains, IMD Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert for two days for various districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasting, forecast rains across east and south Telangana districts especially in districts close to Andhra Pradesh during December 1st week.

As per him, a few places in Hyderabad will also witness rains. He wrote that two cyclone systems one at Malacca Strait and another at Sri Lanka will be responsible for the weather condition.

Apart from rains, IMD forecasts hazy conditions in Hyderabad

While the weather department has forecast rainfall for two days in various districts of Telangana, it has also predicted hazy conditions during morning and night hours in Hyderabad.

According to the weather department, such conditions are likely to prevail in the city till November 30.

In view of the expected weather conditions including heavy rains in Hyderabad and other districts as predicted by IMD, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

