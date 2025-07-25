IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains on Friday; Himayat Sagar near FTL

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast very heavy rains on Friday, which will further increase the water levels in Himayat Sagar, currently near full tank level (FTL).

Apart from the forecast for Friday, the weather department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., for various districts till July 28.

Himayat Sagar gates to open soon

In view of the expected heavy rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the gates of Himayat Sagar are likely to be opened. This may result in the swelling of the Musi River.

The water level in Himayat Sagar is currently at 1,761 feet against its FTL of 1,763 feet. As heavy rains are expected in the next few days, the lake’s gates are likely to be opened.

Following the opening of the gates, the water level of the Musi River in Hyderabad is also expected to rise. This will leave authorities with no option but to alert people residing in low-lying areas along the river.

On the other hand, the water level in Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,782 feet against its FTL of 1,790 feet.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Friday.

It has also issued a yellow alert for the city till July 25.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are likely to rise further.