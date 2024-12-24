IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains amid low pressure over Bay of Bengal

Hyderabad: Amid low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued forecasts indicating that the city will receive rains.

The weather department forecasted light rainfall or drizzle until December 27.

Yellow alert issued

As per IMD Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana will also receive rainfall on December 27.

Apart from forecasts for the upcoming rains in the state, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert.

Moreover, the weather department has predicted that minimum temperatures will decline to as low as 11 degrees Celsius until December 27.

This dip in temperatures is likely to be witnessed in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts.

Apart from rains, IMD Hyderabad forecasts misty or hazy conditions

Apart from rains, misty or hazy conditions are also likely to prevail during the morning in the city.

Until December 27, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky.

