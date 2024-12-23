US Consulate in Hyderabad reschedules visa appointments

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has rescheduled visa appointments as it will remain closed on Tuesday.

Applicants have been instructed to check their emails for details regarding rescheduled appointments.

According to information shared on the consulate’s X handle, student visa (F-1) appointments have been rescheduled for December 26 and 31.

The decision was made to ensure students can travel in time to start their spring semester classes.

Meanwhile, all other visa interviews originally scheduled for December 24 have been rescheduled for January 15, 2025.

American Citizen Services appointments have been rescheduled for today (December 23) and Thursday (December 26).

Reason for rescheduling

The rescheduling is due to a federal holiday for all government agencies, including the State Department.

The US Consulate in Hyderabad stated, “President Biden has issued an executive order declaring Tuesday, December 24, 2024, a federal holiday for all government agencies, including the State Department.

As a result, the US Consulate General Hyderabad will be closed on Tuesday, and all visa appointments have been rescheduled.”

It further mentioned, “Mission India has worked incredibly hard this year, issuing over 1.1 million non-immigrant visas in 2024.”