Infosys’ Narayana Murthy warns of mass migration to Hyderabad

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has warned that mass migration to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad may take place in the coming years.

Speaking during an event in Pune, he highlighted the concern over climate change in India and said these major cities are likely to experience rural-to-urban migration.

Rural areas may become uninhabitable

Narayana Murthy stated that in the next 20-25 years, certain rural areas in India will become uninhabitable due to rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns.

Climate change may force millions into cities that are already grappling with numerous modern challenges, he added.

Highlighting the problems faced by urban hubs, he said it is not easy to live in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad due to pollution and traffic issues.

To prevent mass rural-to-urban migration, he stressed the importance of collaboration between the corporate sector, politicians, and bureaucrats.

Although the threat of mass rural-to-urban migration looms large, the Infosys founder remains confident that by 2030, the country will not only meet its climate targets but also find solutions to address the threat.