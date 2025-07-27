IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till July 30; Hussain Sagar near FTL

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rains till Wednesday, July 30, which will further increase the water levels in Hussain Sagar, currently near full tank level (FTL).

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for various districts till July 30.

Level of Hussain Sagar monitored

In view of the rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the water level in Hussain Sagar is being closely monitored.

Although there is no official alert regarding the water level, residents of low-lying areas remain alert.

The water level in Hussain Sagar was at 513.41 meters on Saturday against its FTL of 514.75 meters. The lake is receiving an inflow of 1,181 cusecs against an outflow of 792 cusecs.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Sunday.

However, it has not issued any alert for the city till July 30.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the water level in Hussain Sagar is likely to rise further.