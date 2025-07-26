Aadhaar enrollment centers in Hyderabad leave applicants in limbo

Long queues were seen at center as server remained down for hours.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th July 2025 12:41 pm IST
The new procedures for NRI Aadhaar Enrolment and Update
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Many residents in various areas of Hyderabad were left in limbo as technical disruptions at Aadhaar enrollment centers left them stranded.

Long queues were seen at the center as the server remained down for hours. Many were turned away without clarity on when services would resume.

Uncertainty at Aadhaar enrollment centers in Hyderabad

At the enrollment centers in Hyderabad, people waited endlessly in the hope that the servers might come back online.

MS Teachers

Some applicants stood in rains. However, they were told by staff to return another day. Service providers admitted they had no estimated time for resolution.

Response from customer care

Compounding the issue, the Aadhaar customer care helpline was unable to provide updates on the server outage.

The unexpected downtime at Aadhaar enrollment centers disrupted the plans of applicants in Hyderabad. The most affected were those who needed Aadhaar updates for urgent documentation.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

With no clarity on when the service would be restored, applicants were left in limbo.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th July 2025 12:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button