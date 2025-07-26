Aadhaar enrollment centers in Hyderabad leave applicants in limbo

Hyderabad: Many residents in various areas of Hyderabad were left in limbo as technical disruptions at Aadhaar enrollment centers left them stranded.

Long queues were seen at the center as the server remained down for hours. Many were turned away without clarity on when services would resume.

Uncertainty at Aadhaar enrollment centers in Hyderabad

At the enrollment centers in Hyderabad, people waited endlessly in the hope that the servers might come back online.

Some applicants stood in rains. However, they were told by staff to return another day. Service providers admitted they had no estimated time for resolution.

Response from customer care

Compounding the issue, the Aadhaar customer care helpline was unable to provide updates on the server outage.

Also Read HYDRAA prevents suicide attempt at Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu

The unexpected downtime at Aadhaar enrollment centers disrupted the plans of applicants in Hyderabad. The most affected were those who needed Aadhaar updates for urgent documentation.

Also Read List of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians in 2025

With no clarity on when the service would be restored, applicants were left in limbo.