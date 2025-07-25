List of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians in 2025

59 countries now offer visa-free-entry to Indians.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th July 2025 12:41 pm IST
List of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians in 2025
Representational photo

India has jumped eight spots in the Henley Passport Index’s mid-year update as the list of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians in 2025 has expanded.

According to the UK-based Henley Passport Index, a global ranking of countries based on the travel freedom allowed by their ordinary passports for citizens, 59 countries now offer visa-free-entry to Indians.

Indian passport ranking

It ranks 77th in the Henley Passport Index’s mid-year update. Earlier this year, the rank was 85th.

MS Teachers

Singapore retained its position at the top of the index, with visa-free access to 193 out of 227 destinations. Japan and South Korea followed closely with 190 destinations.

Seven EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, shared the third spot, while New Zealand joined Greece and Switzerland in fifth position.

The rank of the Indian passport improved as two new countries were added to the list of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Meanwhile, the US and UK, once ranked first globally, continued their decline. The UK fell to sixth place with access to 186 destinations, and the US dropped to 10th with 182.

Following is the list of the top 10 passports globally:

  1. Singapore
  2. Japan and South Korea
  3. Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain
  4. Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden
  5. Greece, New Zealand, and Switzerland
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Australia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, and Poland
  8. Canada, Estonia, and United Arab Emirates
  9. Croatia, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia
  10. Iceland, Lithuania, and United States

List of visa-free-entry countries for Indians

The following are the countries allowing Indians visa-free-entry. The list includes countries offering visa-on-arrival facilities.

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Djibouti
  12. Dominica
  13. Ethiopia
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Kenya
  24. Kiribati
  25. Laos
  26. Macao (SAR China)
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Marshall Islands
  31. Mauritius
  32. Micronesia
  33. Mongolia
  34. Montserrat
  35. Mozambique
  36. Myanmar
  37. Namibia
  38. Nepal
  39. Niue
  40. Palau Islands
  41. Philippines
  42. Qatar
  43. Rwanda
  44. Samoa
  45. Senegal
  46. Seychelles
  47. Sierra Leone
  48. Somalia
  49. Sri Lanka
  50. St. Kitts and Nevis
  51. St. Lucia
  52. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  53. Tanzania
  54. Thailand
  55. Trinidad and Tobago
  56. Timor-Leste
  57. Tuvalu
  58. Vanuatu
  59. Zimbabwe

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th July 2025 12:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button