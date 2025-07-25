India has jumped eight spots in the Henley Passport Index’s mid-year update as the list of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians in 2025 has expanded.

According to the UK-based Henley Passport Index, a global ranking of countries based on the travel freedom allowed by their ordinary passports for citizens, 59 countries now offer visa-free-entry to Indians.

Indian passport ranking

It ranks 77th in the Henley Passport Index’s mid-year update. Earlier this year, the rank was 85th.

Singapore retained its position at the top of the index, with visa-free access to 193 out of 227 destinations. Japan and South Korea followed closely with 190 destinations.

Seven EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, shared the third spot, while New Zealand joined Greece and Switzerland in fifth position.

The rank of the Indian passport improved as two new countries were added to the list of countries offering visa-free-entry to Indians.

Meanwhile, the US and UK, once ranked first globally, continued their decline. The UK fell to sixth place with access to 186 destinations, and the US dropped to 10th with 182.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains on Friday; Himayat Sagar near FTL

Following is the list of the top 10 passports globally:

Singapore Japan and South Korea Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden Greece, New Zealand, and Switzerland United Kingdom Australia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, and Poland Canada, Estonia, and United Arab Emirates Croatia, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia Iceland, Lithuania, and United States

List of visa-free-entry countries for Indians

The following are the countries allowing Indians visa-free-entry. The list includes countries offering visa-on-arrival facilities.