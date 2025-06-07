IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till June 11, issues yellow alert  

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rains till Wednesday, June 11, in Telangana.

Apart from this, the weather department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in districts of the state.

All districts to witness thunderstorms

As per the weather department, all districts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorms.

In view of the forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, temperatures are likely to remain below 36 degrees Celsius.

IMD forecast for rain in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted a cloudy sky.

It has also forecasted rains or thunderstorms in Hyderabad till Tuesday, June 10.

Rains are likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, the weather department added.