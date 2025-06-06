Tight security for Eid Al Adha 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have tightened security across the city on the occasion of Eid Al Adha 2025. The aim of the security is to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

In order to maintain law and order during the festival, police heightened surveillance and strategically placed checkposts.

Security measures across Hyderabad for Eid Al Adha 2025

In preparation for Eid Al Adha, the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate has intensified security checks at key locations.

Multiple checkposts have been set up in high-traffic areas to monitor movements and prevent any untoward incidents.

Recently, commissioner CV Anand conducted inspections at several checkposts, including Goshala in Ziaguda, MJ Bridge, Hasan Nagar, and Bandlaguda.

During his visits, the Commissioner interacted with on-duty personnel and reviewed the ground-level security arrangements.

Focus on public safety

Hyderabad commissioner directed police officers to remain alert and take all precautions on Eid Al Adha.

The aim of the security is to ensure a peaceful celebration of Eid Al Adha in Hyderabad. Residents have been asked to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities.