Telangana government transfers IPS officers 

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has implemented a major reshuffle of IPS officers across the state.

The transfers include several senior police officials in key positions.

Key appointments in latest reshuffle

Senior IPS officer Abhilasha Bisht (1994 batch) has been appointed as the director of the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy in Hyderabad. She replaces V.V. Srinivasa Rao (1995 batch) who held the position temporarily.

Shikha Goel (1994 batch) who was formerly handling multiple responsibilities including DGP, CID, and Women Safety initiatives has been named the director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau. She will also oversee the Forensic Science Laboratory until further notice.

Charu Sinha (1996 batch) who has returned from Central deputation has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police, CID. She will also manage Women Safety, SHE Teams, and Bharosa initiatives in Hyderabad.

Other notable transfers of IPS officers in Telangana

Tafseer Iqubal (2008 batch) moves from the Minorities Welfare Department to DIG, Zone VI, Charminar.

D.V. Srinivasa Rao (2013 batch) is now the Superintendent of Police (SP), Medak. Patil Kantilal Subhash (2020 batch) replaces Rao as SP, Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

S. Chaitanya Kumar (2020 batch) takes over as DCP, South East Zone, Hyderabad.