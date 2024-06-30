IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers for all zones of city today

Maximum temperatures in the state dropped to below 31 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall likely to hit parts of Telangana for next three days
Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall and thundershowers for all zones of the city today.

The city is likely to see rainfall during the evening or night.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts a cloudy sky

Apart from rainfall, the weather department has forecasted that all zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness a cloudy sky today.

However, the department has not issued any warnings, not only for Hyderabad but also for other districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the maximum temperatures in the state dropped to below 31 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rainfall expected in Hyderabad

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, Hyderabad can expect passing spells of moderate rains this evening or night.

In other parts of the state, according to his prediction, rainfall is expected during the late afternoon and midnight. The rainfall is expected to be moderate to heavy.

So far in the current Southwest Monsoon season, Telangana has received 145.9 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 124.5 mm.

Karimnagar experienced large excess rainfall, receiving 204.5 mm against the normal 119 mm.

In Hyderabad, the rainfall so far is 145.5 mm against the normal 100.6 mm.

